Narendra Modi says thinking of giving up Facebook, Twitter; also, YouTube, Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will give up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. One of the most followed global leaders on social media, Modi is fairly active on social media and posts frequently on his Instagram and Twitter handles.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the Prime Minister stated in a tweet.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for reaching out to masses through social media, is the first Indian to have over 50 million followers on Twitter. He is the third global leader to achieve the milestone after US president Donald Trump and his predecessor Barrack Obama.

Modi joined Twitter in January 2009, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. At that point of time, only a few politicians, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, were active on the micro-blogging site.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi's plan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suggested him to give up hatred, rather than social media accounts.

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said she will follow in the footsteps of her leader.

Sometimes itâs the smallest decision that can change our life forever ! I will follow the path of my leader !! https://t.co/D7l1iZcosS â AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) March 2, 2020

Narendra Modi has huge fan base on all social media platforms. He is amongst the most followed global leader on photo sharing platform Instagram, with over 35 million followers. He has 44.7 million followers on Facebook, and 4.51 million followers on Youtube.

He is most followed world leader on Instagram, followed by US President Donald Trump with 14.9 million followers. Trump's predecessor Barack Obama has 24.8 million followers on Instagram.

In less than 30 minutes, more than 18,000 twitterites retweeted PM Modi's post, while over 56 million people liked his post. Adding to it, PM Modi's tweet had evoked more than 36,000 replies.

His tweet celebrating the BJP's victory in Lok Sabha Elections was the most retweeted was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year. As a result of this, it was acknowledged as India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019.

à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ + à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ + à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ = à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Trump, who visited India last week, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "number two" on Facebook in terms of followers and that he is number one as told to him directly by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.