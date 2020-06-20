PM's remarks misinterpreted by opposition; transgressors were taught befitting lesson, clarifies PMO

The Prime Minsiter's Office (PMO) today said the statements made by PM Narendra Modi during the all-party meet yesterday have been misinterpreted by the opposition. "Attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to remarks by the Prime Minister at the All-Party Meeting (APM) yesterday," the PMO said.

The statement questioned by the opposition was the PM saying that there were no Chinese troops on India's side of the border. The PMO clarified saying, "Prime Minister's observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces."

The PMO said that the controversy is being created to lower the morale of the army and that the office is sure that the unity of the Indian people will not be undermined by motivated propaganda.

The PMO statement clarified the PM's remarks saying, "Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC)."

The statement also said the PM had specifically emphasised that in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges, Indian forces now decisively counter any violations of the LAC.

According to the PMO, the APM attendees were informed that this time, Chinese forces had come in much larger numbers to the LAC and that the Indian response was commensurate.

The PM had clearly stated that violence arose in Galwan on June 15 because the Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from this action. Though, a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in India earlier today has completely contradicted this statement by the PMO. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement, India's front-line troops crossed the Line of Actual Control for deliberate provocation when the situation in the Galwan Valley was already easing.

The PMO also stated that the PM's words "Those who tried to transgress our land were taught a befitting lesson by our brave sons of the soil" succinctly summed up the ethos and value of the armed forces.

