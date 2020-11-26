Prayagraj Express becomes India's first train with 24 coaches to run at 130kmph

On November 25, the Prayagraj Express became the fastest train with 24 coaches operated by the Indian Railways, clocking a speed of 130 kmph.

The special train that travels between Prayagraj and New Delhi was introduced on July 6, 1984, and currently boasts of 24 coaches manufactured by the German company, Linke Hofmann Busch (LFB). The version of the train with coaches made by LFB was introduced on December 16, 2016, as a 21-coach train. Within a couple days, the train got upgraded to 22 coaches on December 18. Two additional coaches were added later - one on on May 5, 2017, and the other on September 2, 2019.

Yesterday, the Prayagraj Express managed to become the longest train in India to run at 130 kmph, while also reducing the commuting time between the cities by 40 minutes.

In another feat achieved by the North Central Railway on November 25, eight other pairs of trains managed to clock 130kmph; namely Manduadih-New Delhi, Lucknow-New Delhi Gomti Express, Gorakhpur-Hisar, Bandra-Gorakhpur, Dibrugarh-New Delhi, Bandra-Muzaffarpur, Saharsa-New Delhi, Rewa-New Delhi.

The Chief of Public Relations at the North Central Railway (NCR), Ajeej Kumar Singh declared that this would make the zone distinct, in that it now has over 100 trains running at the speed of 130 kmph or more.

