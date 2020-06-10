QS World Ranking 2021: IITs dominate; IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi top-ranking Indian institutes

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay), has emerged as India's best institution in the 2021 QS World University Ranking for the fourth year in a row. However, this time it has slipped to 172nd rank from 152nd rank in 2020.

Following IIT-Bombay is IIT-Delhi that has bagged the 193rd position. IIT-Delhi has fallen 11 places from 182 in 2020 to 193 in 2021 in the QS ranking. Merely eight Indian institutes have got featured in the top 100 of QS World University Ranking. Rank-wise the performance of Indian institutes has declined. IITs dominate the list with only Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru as an exception.

Apart from IIT Bombay and IIT-Delhi, other institutes that have made it to the top 500 include Indian Institute of Science (185), IIT Madras (275), IIT Kharagpur (314), IIT Kanpur (350), IIT Roorkee (383) and IIT Guwahati (470).

Delhi University is placed in the 501-510 bracket. IIT Hyderabad is among top 650 institutes in the world.

Jadavpur University, Savitribai Phule Pune University and University of Hyderabad are ranked among top 700 (651-700 bracket). Jamia Millia Islamia is in the 751-800 bracket.

The top spots in the QS World University Ranking were grabbed by the US universities. World-class MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) has made history by topping the QS World University Rankings for the ninth consecutive year. According to QS, no other university has managed such a long run at the top.

Stanford University, Harvard University, and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) -- all retain their positions at second, third, and fourth in the world, respectively.

Higher education consultancy QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) releases the World University Ranking of top 1000 universities every year. This year's ranking features 1,029 universities in the world.

The institutes have been ranked on the following six metrics - Academic, Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty/Student Ratio, Citations per faculty, International Faculty Ratio, and International Student Ratio.

