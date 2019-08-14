Raksha Bandhan 2019: Check timings, shubh muhurat and more

Raksha Bandhan festival is all set to be celebrated tomorrow on August 15 across India. On this auspicious day, sisters tie Rakhi or Raksha Sutra on their brothers' wrist and pray for his long life and happiness. At the same time, brothers promise to protect their sisters by giving them gifts or gifts in return (Rakhi Gifts).

When is Raksha Bandhan 2019?

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year during the full moon (Sawan Purnima) of Shravan or Sawan month. According to the Gregorian calendar, this festival falls in the month of August every year.

This time Raksha Bandhan is on 15 August (Raksha Bandhan Date Time). 15 August 2019 is also the 72nd anniversary of India's Independence Day.

Raksha Bandhan Muhurat Timings:

Shub muhurat to tie rakhi: The appropriate time to tie rakhi to brothers is from 10:22 in the morning to 08:08 in the night of 15 August 2019

Total duration: 9 hours 46 minutes

Aparahna time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat: From 1:06 pm till 3:20 pm of August 15, 2019.

Total Duration: 02 Hours 14 minutes

Why is Raksha Bandhan celebrated?

This festival is a symbol of unwavering bondage and unlimited love of siblings. Raksha Bandhan is also known by the name Salono. It is believed that after bathing in the holy river on this day, by offering arghya to the sun, all sins are destroyed. On this day, Pandits and Brahmins abandon the old Janeu and wear the new Janeu.

