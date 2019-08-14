Independence Day WhatsApp stickers: Here's how to download, share these stickers with friends, family

Happy Independence Day: India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day tomorrow, August 15, 2019. The day marks the celebration of India's struggle to become an independent country. India had got freedom after over 200 years of the British rule on August 15, 1947. On this day, from prime minister of the country to a common citizen of India, everyone pays homage to great leaders and freedom fighters who fought and gave up their lives for India's freedom. To celebrate the special day, every year people express their happiness by flying kites, listening patriotic songs and hoisting national flag. They also send Independence Day wishes via WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS and through other online mediums. Those sending Independence Day wishes via WhatsApp can now do so by sending WhatsApp stickers instead of just text messages or images.

How to download Independence Day WhatsApp stickers:

Step 1: Open any chat on WhatsApp

Step 2: On the text box, click on emoji button

Step 3: Click on third option at the bottom

Step 4: Tap on plus button and click on 'get more stickers'' option

Step 5: You will be redirected to Play Store with a list of stickers pack

Step 6: Now search here for Independence Day WhatsApp stickers to get stickers pack. You will get several options like --15 August Pack 1, 15 August Pack 2, and so on . Choose any of the pack by clicking on '+' option. One can choose all the packs as well

Step 7: Once you click on '+' option, you will be notified '15 August Pack 1 added to WhatsApp'

Step 8: Once you download, go to chat box again to send independence Day WhatsApp sticker

Step 9: Tap on emoji option and go to third option in the bottom

Step 10: Here you will find your downloaded WhatsApp stickers

Step 11: Click on it and select anyone sticker that will go to the recipient immediately.

Besides, there are several other apps on Google Play Store on WhatsApp stickers. You can directly go to Plays store and download from there.