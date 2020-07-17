Ratan Tata shares vintage pictures of first visit to Jamshedpur

I remember the first time I ever visited Jamshedpur, when I was on holiday from college. Mr. R. G. Da Costa and Mr. J. D. Chokshi invited me to visit the Telco plant and have a walk around the plant. This trip was much before I started working on the Tata Steel floor, my first interaction with the legacy city of Jamshedpur.

"I remember the first time I ever visited Jamshedpur, when I was on holiday from college. Mr. R. G. Da Costa and Mr. J. D. Chokshi invited me to visit the Telco plant and have a walk around the plant," wrote Tata who is currently Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

"This trip was much before I started working on the Tata Steel floor, my first interaction with the legacy city of Jamshedpur," he added. Tata keeps sharing old pictures on Instagram from time to time.

Earlier in January this year, Tata took to Instagram to share a picture of his younger self from his days at Los Angeles. In the throwback post, Ratan Tata said that he wanted to share the image on Wednesday but was told that throwbacks only occur on Thursday. "So, here is a throwback from my LA days, not long before I happily returned to India," he said. In the picture, one can see a young man, clad in a white T-shirt looking at the camera.

