RBSE Class 5th Result announced, here's how to check your scores

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced RBSE Class 5th Result 2019 on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students can also access their result from rajrmsa.nic.in, apart from the official website. More than 13 lakh students had appeared for the Class 5 examinations this year.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready in order to avoid last-minute hassles. The Rajasthan Board had conducted the RBSE Class 5th examinations in the month of April. As per reports, the RBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2019 will be released later on the official website.

The RBSE Class 5th Result 2019 was also declared by the respective Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) in a district wise format. Furthermore, Ajmer DIET has already declared their results for Class 5th exam 2019 in offline format, according to a report in The Times of India.

Here's how you can check RBSE Class 5th Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, 'RBSE Class 5th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: RBSE Class 5th Result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

