Republic Day Parade rehearsals: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, tells routes to avoid

Republic Day Parade 2020 rehearsals will take place today at Rajpath in New Delhi. Owing to the Republic Day parade rehearsals, routes such as Rajpath, Rajendra Prasad Road, Janpath, Ferozeshah Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road and Tughlaq Road, etc, are expected to see heavy traffic. Delhi police took to its official Twitter handle to issue traffic advisory to Delhiites.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



REPUBLIC DAY PARADE â 2020 - REHEARSALS ON

17th, 18th, 20th AND 21st JANUARY, 2020 pic.twitter.com/sQUbykNxvK â Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 16, 2020

How to go to North Block and South Block?

All those whose offices are located in the North Block are advised to take the North Avenue - Brassy Avenue - North Sunken Road route via RP Bhawan to reach North Block. For all those who work in South Block, the advised route is South Avenue - Dara Shikoh Road - Hukmi Mai Road - South Sunken Road route via RP Bhawan to reach South Block.

Buses going from South side to Central Secretariat

Buses from the South side going to Central Secretariat will be stopped at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakya Puri, Tyag Raj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Maulana Azad Road.

How to travel to Mandir Marg?

Motorists travelling to Mandir Marg can go from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road- Dhaula Kuan and Shankar Road.

Alternate route to go to North Delhi/New Delhi

People who are travelling from Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and have to go to New Delhi and beyond should use the Sardar Patel Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg route and proceed to North Delhi/New Delhi.

Diversion for buses plying to New Delhi Railway station

Other buses plying to New Delhi railway station are expected to go via the Sardar Patel Marg - Simon Boliver Marg - Upper Ridge Road-Shankar Road-Park Street/Mandir Marg.

Also read: Republic Day: No flight operations for nearly 2 hours at Delhi airport on Jan 18, 20-24, 26

Also read: Republic Day 2020: Govt plans to replace 'Abide With Me' with 'Vande Mataram' at Beating Retreat