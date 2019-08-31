Saaho box office collection Day 1: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor film gets bumper opening at the ticket window

Saaho box office collection Day 1: Saaho starring south Indian actor Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor got a blockbuster opening across theatres on Friday. The movie managed to generate a big buzz before its release thanks to Prabhas's massive fan following and star appeal after his stunning performance in Baahubali franchise.

According to trade experts, Saaho is likely to earn around Rs 35 crore in Telugu, Rs 15 crore in Tamil, Rs 3-5 crore in Malayalam and Rs 10 crore in Hindi. In total, the movie is expected to rake in nearly Rs 60-70 crore in all languages. The film is also likely to outdo Avengers Endgame's first-day business in India (Rs 53 crore) as well as Thugs of Hindostan's record (Rs 52.25 crore).

Also Read:Saaho Box Office Prediction: Prabhas' film releases today; likely to break Thugs of Hindostan's Day 1 record

The film is released in four languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Helmed by Telugu movie director Sujeeth, Saho is made on a budget of nearly Rs 350 crore and was rolled out across 4, 500 screens. As per reports, Saaho was shot in different countries like -- Austria, Abu Dhabi, Romania, part of Europe and India. The big-budget flick, produced by UV Creations took over two years to complete.

Actor Prabhas, who is making his debut in Hindi cinema with Saaho, was last seen in the blockbuster Baahubali. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, who is also making her debut, but in South Indian cinema. Apart from Kapoor and Prabhas, Saho also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in supporting cast.

Also Read: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor film Saaho released by Tamilrockers within few hours of release