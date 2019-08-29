Saaho Box Office Collection Prediction: Check news, ticket booking, songs, trailer, cast

Saaho Box Office Collection Prediction: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho which hits the theatres on Friday is one of 2019's most anticipated movies. The action thriller film is made on an extravagant budget of Rs 350 crore and will be rolled out on nearly 4500 screens across the country. The movie will be released in four languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Saaho has been shot extensively in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Austria.

Star cast: Besides Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Pandey, among others, in significant roles. The film is being produced by UV Creations. Saaho's lead actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing the role of cops in the film.

News: As the release date of Sujeeth-directed spy-thriller is near, ardent fans of south-Indian actor Prabhas are putting up posters and cutouts of him in front of theatres and in their hometowns to rejoice the release of Saaho. But in an unfortunate incident, a young fan of the actor hailing from Mahbubnagar in Telangana was electrocuted while attempting to fix Prabhas's banner from a theatre building. The fan accidentally came in contact with an electrical wire and fell from the building. The theatre officials following the incident informed the police who rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. Prabhas or the Saaho team has not yet responded to the unfortunate incident of the actor's fan's ill-timed demise.

Ticket booking: Moviegoers can book Saaho tickets from the ticket counters or can book it online on platforms such as BookMyShow, Paytm, Amazon Pay and MobiKwik. Cashback offers on booking of Saaho movie tickets are also available.

Ticket prices start from as much as Rs 250. Saaho has a duration of 2 hours 51 minutes.

Songs: The new song of the movie- Baby Won't You Tell Me was released on August 26. Within an hour of its release, the song garnered more than 4 lakh views on YouTube. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the song is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy and is sung by Alyssa Mendonsa, Ravi Mishra and Shankar Mahadevan. The lyrics of the song are penned by Manoj Yadav.

The song which has been released in Hindi and Telugu is a soft track with charming lyrics and is expected to be the new love anthem of the year. The song features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor who look dreamy in the beautifully shot video. Parts of the track have been shot in scenic Austria. Prabhas even took to social media to release the song. "New symphony from Saaho with romance and lots more is out now. Hope you all like it! #Saaho #SaahoOnAugust30," the actor posted on Instagram.

This is the fourth track from Saaho album besides Enni Soni, Bad Boy and Psycho Saiyaan that have already been released. While all these three songs are peppy tracks, Baby Won't You Tell Me is a slow love song.

Saaho, which is directed and written by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series marks Prabhas' debut in Hindi films. It is also Shraddha Kapoor's debut in South Indian cinema. Saaho has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with IMAX cameras.

Additionally, Saaho is Prabhas' first release after blockbuster hit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Needless to say, the expectations from the film are quite high.

The movie's trailer has already generated a lot of curiosity amongst Prabhas's fans. Recently, a video went viral where many fans of the Baahubali star was seen dancing in front of a theatre screen as soon as the teaser of the movie was shown. Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share the video. "#PrabhasFans madness!!! It's been a dream to work with @actorprabhas @sujeethsign & the entire team! Over 2 years of hard work by the entire team of Saaho... overwhelmed by this reaction already! Thank you, thank you, thank you! #SAAHO #15thaugwithsaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign @uvcreationsofficial (sic)," she posted on her Instagram page.

Box office prediction: According to the trade pundits, the movie is expected to break several box office records including the opening-day collection of Thugs of Hindostan. The Aamir Khan-starrer had managed to earn around Rs 52 crore at the domestic market.

According to trade analysts, Saaho is expected to gross over Rs 60 crore on Day 1. The Hindi version of Prabhas' Saaho is expected to earn around Rs 15-20 crore, claims film trade analyst Girish Johar. Furthermore, the movie's all India collection could be around Rs 75 crore combining Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu collections, says film critic Sumit Kadel.

However, if Saaho manages to gross over Rs 60 crore on its Day 1, then it could easily beat the record of the Thugs of Hindostan, Avengers: Endgame and Kabir Singh, which is the highest Bollywood grosser of 2019.

