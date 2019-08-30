Saaho Box Office Prediction: Prabhas' film releases today; likely to break Thugs of Hindostan's Day 1 record

Saaho Box office Collection: Shraddha Kapoor and south Indian actor Prabhas's film Saaho is scheduled to release across the country today. The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Helmed by Telugu movie director Sujeeth, Saho is made on a budget of nearly Rs 350 crore and will be rolled out across 4, 500 screens. As per reports, Saaho was shot in different countries like -- Austria, Abu Dhabhi, Romania, part of Europe and India. The big-budget flick, produced by UV Creations, took over two years to complete.

Saho Box Office Prediction: Saaho is one of the most-anticipated films of 2019 as it has managed to create much-needed hype among moviegoers. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the Hindi version of Saaho would easily earn between Rs 15 and Rs 20 crore on its opening day at the box office. Merge the collections of all three versions, and the film could easily make around Rs 70 crore on its first day. If the film does collect this much, Saho will break the opening day records of Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore).

Saaho cast: Actor Prabhas, who is making his debut in Hindi cinema with Saaho, was last seen in blockbuster Baahubali. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, who is also making her debut, but in South Indian cinema. Apart from Kapoor and Prabhas, Saho also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in supporting cast.

Saaho songs: The soundtrack of film Saaho is composed of four songs--'Psycho saiyaan', 'Enni soni', 'Bad boy', and ' Baby you won't tell me'. The music of film Saaho is compose dby Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Ghibran. The Hindi lyrics are written by Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Badshah and Manoj Yadav; Vinayak Sasikumar and Madhan Karky have written Malayalam and Tamil songs; and Sreejo and Krishna Kanth have written Telugu lyrics.

Saaho songs in Malayalam: 'Psycho Saiyaan', 'Ekaantha Thaarame', 'Bad Boy' and 'Baby Won't You Tell Me'.

Saaho songs in Tamil: 'Kadhal Psycho', 'Mazhaiyum Theeyum', 'Bad Boy' and 'Unmai Edhu Poy Edhu'.

Saaho songs in Telugu: 'Psycho Saiyaan', 'Ye Chota Nuvvunna', 'Bad Boy', and 'Baby Won't You Tell Me'.

Saaho news: The makers of Saaho launched the 'Saaho Game' on 15th August, 2019. A first-person shooter mobile game is created by Hyderabad based company Pixalot Labs. In the action packed game Prabhas is seen in his Saaho character, loaded with high tech gear. In the game, Prabhas go on his quest and tackle every obstacle that comes his way.

