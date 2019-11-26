Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 lands into new controversy, Hindu outfit demands halt on certification

Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan, seems to be caught in another controversy now as the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has asked the certification board (Central Board of Film Certification) to put the certification of the movie on halt.

The Prabhu Deva directorial is all set to hit box office this Christmas.

According to the Hindu outfit, the song 'Hud Hud Dabangg' in the movie has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus as the song degrades sages by showing them shaking a leg with the Salman Khan on the riverbank.

Another reason being, Salman Khan in the song can be seen seeking blessing from three characters dressed as the holy trinity - Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma.

The Samiti has questioned about Sadhus dancing with Salman Khan, which according to them is objectionable.

This is not the first time that Dabangg 3 has been mired in controversies. In the movie's trailer, a shot showed a few Shivlings covered with wooden planks that led to controversies as well.

The movie is set to release on 20th December this year. Along with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan will return in lead roles in the third instalment of the series. Meanwhile Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep will be debuting with the popular franchise.