Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer, takes time off work for treatment

Renowned actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, and will reportedly be going abroad for treatment. The 61-year-old thespian was admitted Lilavati Hospital on Saturday after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged on Monday, after which he announced that he will be taking a break from work to receive medical treatment. He asked his well-wishers not to worry or speculate about his health, adding that he will be back.

"I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" Dutt posted on Twitter in the evening.

Later in the night, film trade analyst and journalist Komal Nahta tweeted that Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Reports suggest that he will be taken to the US for treatment.

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Letâs pray for his speedy recovery.https://t.co/IBc6j2XchZ â Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 11, 2020

Entertainment magazine Filmfare quoted a source as saying that the ailment can be cured but it needs rigorous for which Dutt will leave immediately. He added that Dutt is also open to consulting doctors in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Dutt was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. He was tested for coronavirus, which has difficulty in breathing as one of the symptoms, and his test result came negative.

Sanjay Dutt is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter. He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

As of now, Dutt has two films in the offing - Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. He will also star in the second instalment of KGF and Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.

