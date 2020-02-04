World Cancer Day: 5 Indian celebs who successfully fought cancer

Every year, on February 4, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) organises 'World Cancer Day' to raise awareness about the disease. This year "I am and I will" is the theme for World Cancer Day. The theme is a tribute to the fighting spirit of cancer patients. A lot of Indian celebrities have successfully fought cancer too. Here's a list:

1. Sonali Bendre: The Bollywood actress was diagnosed with 'metastatic cancer' in 2018. She took a sabbatical of over five months and went to US for treatment.

2. Manisha Koirala: The actress won a battle against ovarian cancer. The actress has also written a book "Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life", which opens with a sentence "I don't want to die".

3.Tahira Kashyap: Tahira Kashyap, who is wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, suffered from breast cancer. Tahira is currently working on a short film with Guneet Monga.

4. Yuvraj Singh: India's legendary batsman Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2011. In March 2012, he was discharged from the hospital after completing the third and final cycle of chemotherapy. The cricketer announced his retirement from ICC on June 10, 2019. He has also launched a non-profit organisation - The YouWeCan Cancer Foundation - for cancer treatment fund.

5.Rakesh Roshan: Filmmaker and father of Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma, a type of throat cancer, last year.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) over 18 crore people around the world have cancer, and 1 crore people died from the disease in 2018. In India six most common cancer types in India are breast cancer (1,62,500 cases), oral cancer (1,20,000 cases), cervical cancer (97,000 cases), lung cancer (68,000 cases), stomach cancer (57,000 cases), and colorectal cancer (57,000), WHO added in its report.

Of 5.70 lakh new cancer cases in men, oral cancer (92,000), lung cancer (49,000), stomach cancer (39,000), colorectal cancer (37,000), and oesophageal cancer (34,000) account for 45 per cent of the cases.

Of 5.87 lakh new cancer cases in women, breast cancer (1,62,500), cervical cancer (97,000), ovarian cancer (36,000), oral cancer (28,000), and colorectal cancer (20,000) account for 60 per cent cases, the report states.