SBI Clerk 2019: SBI to declare prelims result soon; check details on sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India will announce the SBI Clerk Prelims Result soon on its official website- sbi.co.in on Friday. Candidates who appeared in the exams can download the results from the site. The bank had held the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 online on June 22, June 23 and June 30 in the computer-based mode. The examination carries a total of 100 marks.

Meanwhile, the SBI Clerk Main exam is slated to be conducted across centres on August 10. SBI clerk recruitment process comprises 3 rounds- Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, Main Exam and Interview Round.

Also Read: SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 results to be released soon; check on sbi.co.in

Only those aspirants who clear the prelim exam shall be eligible to take up the SBI Clerks Main exam 2019 which is conducted for a total of 200 marks. The duration of this test will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The question paper has 40 questions in the General English section, as well as 50 questions each in the rest of the three sections.

There will be one mark for each right question and a negative marking of a quarter mark for every wrong question. Post this examination, the aspirants will have to appear for getting their documents verified following which the final allotment will be done.

Also Read: SBI SO recruitment 2019: Applications process to end on March 24 for jobs with salaries up to Rs 40 lakh per annum

How to download SBI Clerk 2019 result:

1. Visit SBI's official website- sbi.co.in

2. Click on SBI Clerk result link

3. A login window will pop up

4. Login to the portal with your details

5. Enter your roll number, registration number and other necessary information

6. Your SBI Clerk 2019 result will be shown on the screen.

7. Download the SBI result and take a print out for future reference.

Note: SBI has clarified that it never released the names of shortlisted/selected candidates on its official website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published. Also, the shortlisted/selected candidates are intimated through SMS/Email/Post.

The SBI Clerk 2019 exam is being conducted for a total of 8693 vacancies (including special recruitment drive.)

Caution: SBI in a notification had alerted the candidates to be careful of fraudsters who host fake SBI websites.

"Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI," the bank said in a press release.