SBI Recruitment 2019: Applications announced for 77 SCO and DGM posts; check details

SBI Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) and Deputy General Manager (DGM) on a regular basis. The state run bank seeks to fill a total of 77 vacancies through this process. Interested aspirants can apply for different posts on the state-run bank's official website sbi.co.in. The application process will conclude on August 12, 2019. Interested candidates can apply before the said date. However, they need to fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post and can apply for one post only.

Also Read: SBI Clerk Result 2019: SBI announces clerk prelims result; here's you can download PDF on sbi.co.in

Check here for important dates, eligibility criteria, vacancies, and age limit:-

SBI Recruitment 2019- Application process:

Interested applicants can apply to the posts of SCO and DGM online on or before August 12, 2019. The registration process will be complete only when the candidates deposit the fee with the bank through online mode. Candidates need to upload all required documents namely resume, educational qualification, ID proof, experience and age proof etc. Without these documents, their candidature will not be shortlisted.

Candidates are also advised to take a print out of the final online application they submit online for future reference.

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2019: SBI to declare prelims result soon; check details on sbi.co.in

Important dates for SBI Recruitment 2019:

Last date to submit the application: 12 August, 2019

SBI Recruitment 2019 vacancy details:

Deputy General Manager - 1 Post

SME Credit Analyst- 11 Posts

SME Credit Analyst - 4 Posts

SME Credit Analyst - 10 Posts

Credit Analyst - 50 Posts

Deputy General Manager- 1 Post

Also Read: SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 results to be released soon; check on sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2019 eligibility criteria for SCO and DGM posts:

1. Educational qualification:

Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning) - Graduation in any Discipline AND Chartered Accountant (CA)/ MBA (Finance) or equivalent/ PGDM (Finance) or equivalent.

SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist, Structuring, - BE/B.Tech and MBA (Finance)/CA/CFA Credit Analyst - CA/MBA/PGDM from a recognised university.

Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management) - MBA (Finance) or equivalent / Chartered Accountant.

2. Age Limit:

Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning, Asset Liability Management) - 45 years

SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist, Structuring), SME Credit Analyst, Credit Analyst - 35 Posts

Also Read: SBI PO Recruitment 2019: 2,000 vacancies for probationary officers; here's all you need to know!

SBI Recruitment 2019: How to apply online

1. Go to SBI's official website- sbi.co.in

2. Click on the 'Careers' tab to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019

3. Click on 'Apply Online' tab and fill in your log-in details or sign-up

4. Fill the SBI Online Recruitment Application Form 2019 and pay the application fees.

5. Once candidates fill their SBI Online Recruitment Application Form 2019, they will get the notification from SBI regarding the same.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Application fee

The SBI Recruitment 2019 fee for General/OBC/EWS category aspirants if Rs 750, while it is Rs 125 for SC/ST/PWD category candidates.

Also Read: SBI recruitment 2019: SBI invites applications for Chief Technology Officer, offers salary up to Rs 1 crore; here's how to apply