Shashi Tharoor says he has cough and cold; Twitterati tell him to check for coronavirus

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to update his followers on his health. He said that he will cancel the rest of the programmes for the week and will be unable to inaugurate the scheduled 'padayatra' as he has fallen ill with throat congestion, cough and cold.

"Apologies to all. Have fallen ill with bad throat congestion/cough/cold. Doctor has ordered three days of strict bed rest. Have cancelled the rest of my programmes this week & will be unable to inaugurate our padayatra. The struggle must go on! Will do my part when I am better," said Shashi Tharoor.

Apologies to all. Have fallen ill with bad throat congestion/cough/cold. Doctor has ordered three days of strict bed rest. Have cancelled the rest of my programmes this week & will be unable to inaugurate our padayatra. The struggle must go on! Will do my part when I am better. pic.twitter.com/mEnUnEuRKQ - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 19, 2020

However, his concerned followers on Twitter asked the minister to get himself checked for coronavirus. While many of his followers wished him a speedy recovery, many asked him to get himself checked for the symptoms of coronavirus.

Plss get yourself checked...... for Coronavirus plsssss i hope you get well soon - Agent Dylan (@AgentDylan2) February 19, 2020

Get well soon sir but considering the current situation and your frequent travel to Kerala please get tested for Coronavirus. No harm in being cautious - meenu (@meenugs14) February 19, 2020

I know you're probably sick of the Corona jokes. But seriously please don't rule out anything. - Saji Varghese (@sajivarghese76) February 19, 2020

Sir check for coronavirus. Symptoms are same - Mozinda (@silentprotestor) February 19, 2020

While coronavirus has impacted thousands of people across the globe, especially in China, India has so far seen no casualty. In Kerala, two out of the three patients have been discharged after the test results came back negative. "Earlier, one patient was already discharged. The number of patients discharged is now two," the government had said, as mentioned in a report in The Hindu.

World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic as Public Health Emergency of International Concern. It has affected more than 27 countries with majority of the cases detected in China, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong.

