Shekhawati University Result 2019: PDUSU declares B.Com Result, here's how to check your score

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) has declared PDUSU B.Com Result 2019 on its official website- shekhauni.ac.in. The varsity has announced B.Com Part I (first year), II (second year) and III (third year) results, as per the official notification. Exams for the B.Com Ist, IInd and IIIrd year students were held in the month of March.

Here's how you can check your PDUSU B.Com Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: Click on the 'Students corner tab'.

Step-3: Now, look for the 'Students Panel' tab.

Step-4: Once the tab opens, click on 'Results' in the Students Panel.

Step-5: Select the year (2019).

Step-6: Select the Course (Undergraduate).

Step-7: Select Class i.e., B.Com Part I/II/III.

Step-8: Enter your credentials like name and roll number.

Step-9: Submit the information.

Step-10: PDUSU B.Com Result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-11: Download the result for future references.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, formerly known as Shekhawati University, is a public state university which is situated in the Katrathal village of Sikar district in Rajasthan. The varsity caters to the needs of students from the Shekhawati region.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

