UPCATET Result 2019 to be declared today; check at upcatet.org

Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology is likely to declare Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) results on May 31.

Candidates can access the results at the official website upcatet.org. The UPCATET exam was held from May 16 to May 18, 2019.

Steps to check the UPCATET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website-- upcatet.org.

Step 2: Click on the UPCATET result link.

Step 3: Enter the login details in the result link

Step 4: Download the UPCATET 2019 Result and take a print out of it.

The counselling process will start after the result is declared. The candidates can remit the counselling fees from June 3 to June 10, and can upload the documents from June 3 to June 17.

The online choice filling for first counselling will be done from June 21 to June 24. The first allotment result will be declared on July 3, 2019.

The UPCATET exam is conducted for admissions to UG, PG, and Ph.D courses in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry offered in the universities in Uttar Pradesh.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex crosses 40k for second time, Nifty nears all time high

Modi's new Cabinet: Here's party, House-wise allocation of Union Council of Ministers