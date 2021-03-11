Shillong Teer Game result March 11: Timings, Where and how to check

Shillong Teer result: Those who have purchased tickets for Shillong Teer game 11.03.21 can check the numbers for round 1 and round 2 at 4 pm and 5 pm, respectively. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which comprises 12 archery clubs.

The Shillong Teer Lottery is not like other state lotteries. In this lottery, winners are decided by the number of arrows shot instead of a regular lucky draw. Shillong Teer is legal and governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

All those interested can buy Shillong tickets from the official Shillong Teer lottery website -- meghalayateer.com. These lottery tickets are priced between Re 1 to Rs 100. The sale of tickets starts at 10:00 am.

The participants in the lottery have to guess the number of arrows shot in two rounds. A total of 50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round. The same 50 archers shoot a maximum of 20 arrows in the second round.

The size of the target should be anywhere between 61cm to 102cm in height and 66cm to 127cm in circumference so that a player is eligible to win this lottery. The distance of the target from the shooters should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters and the time within which shooters should complete one round of shooting should not be over 2 minutes.

Other famous teer games played in Meghalaya are Khanapara Teer, Ladrymbai Teer and Jowai Teer. Betting through archery games was legalized in Meghalaya in 1982 after the state government saw its income-generating potential.

