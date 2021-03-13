Shillong Teer Lottery Game Result March 13: Timings, First and second round numbers, where to check

Unlike your regular lottery, Shillong Teer Lottery is an archery based lottery. The Shillong Teer Lottery result will be announced today at 04:00 pm and 05:00 pm on the official Shillong Teer lottery website.

In this one of its kind lottery game, the winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot instead of a regular draw. This is a legal lottery governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. All those interested in participating in this archery based lottery game can buy tickets from meghalayateer.com. These tickets are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100.

The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which comprises 12 archery clubs, from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground in Shillong. The game is not played on Sunday since most people visit churches for prayer.

How is Shillong Teer played?

The participants in this lottery have to guess the number of arrows shot in 2 rounds. Total 50 archers are allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round. Same 50 archers have to shoot a maximum 20 arrows in the second round.

Target should be anywhere between 61cm to 102cm in height and 66cm to 127cm in circumference to win the lottery. Distance between the target should not be less than 15.21 metres and over 30.48 metres. Shooters are supposed to complete one round of shoot within 2 minutes.

When and where to check the Shillong Teer Lottery result?

Shillong Teer results are announced on the official Shillong Teer lottery website-- meghalayateer.com. Participants can visit the site at 4pm and 5pm to check the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds today.

