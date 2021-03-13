Kerala Lottery Result Today March 13: Karunya KR-490 lottery winners to be announced; Here's how to check results, time

The Kerala State Lottery Department is expected to announce the results of the Karunya KR-490 lottery at 3:00 pm today i.e March 13. Participants of the Karunya KR-490 lottery can check the list of winners on keralalotteryresult.net.

Karunya KR-490 Lottery Prizes

The Kerala State Lottery Department has multiple prizes in store for winners of the Karunya KR-490 lottery. The first prize winner of the Kerala state Karunya KR-490 lottery gets to take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. There is also a consolation prize the winner of which gets Rs 8,000.

The winners of the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eight prizes receive s 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

How to check Karunya KR-490 Lottery for March 13?

Participants can check the results of the Kerala state Karunya KR-490 lottery by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit Kerala Lottery website - keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Scan for Kerala Lottery Result 13.3.2021 Karunya KR-490' and click on this tab

Step 3: A new page will open on which the results of Karunya KR-490 lottery will be displayed

What is Karunya KR-490 Lottery?

Kerala had established the country's first lottery department back in 1967. This department conducted its lottery in November of that year. The ticket for this lottery was valued at just Rs 1. The first prize was Rs 50,000. The first lottery draw took place on Republic Day 1968.

This department now conducts seven weekly lotteries. These are - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. The department also conducts six bumper lotteries.