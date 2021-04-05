Shillong Teer result today 5 April: Timings, Live Jowai Teer results, first & second round; how to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery game in Meghalaya. This archery-based lottery game is organised from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Organisation, a group of 12 archery clubs. The game is not played on Sunday as most people attend church on this day.

This is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. All those who want to participate in this lottery can buy the tickets from the Meghalaya Teer website or offline ticket counters across Meghalaya.

Tickets for the lottery are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. Tickets for the first round of this lottery are sold from 09:00 am to 03:30 pm and tickets for the second round are sold till 04:30 pm.

Also read: Shillong Teer April 3 result: Timings, where, how to check winners

Shillong teer result 5 April

All those who tried their luck in this lottery can visit the official Meghalaya Teer website-- meghalayateer.com. Results for the first and the second round will be announced at 04:00 pm and 05:00 pm respectively. Lucky numbers for the first and the second round were 88 and 97 respectively on April 3, i.e., Saturday. Numbers for today will be updated on the site.

Also read: Shillong Teer result today 2 April: Timing, Jowai Teer results 1st & 2nd round

How to play Shillong teer lottery

50 archers are allowed to shoot 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. The target has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be not less than 15.21 meters and not more than 30.48 meters. Participants will have to complete each round of shooting within 5 minutes.

Shillong teer lottery prices

Participants in this lottery get Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round. In the second round, participants win Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number. If a participant successfully predicts numbers for both the rounds successfully, it is known as a 'forecast'. The winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 in case of a forecast.