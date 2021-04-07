Shillong Teer result today 7 April, Khanapara and Jowai Teer Result: first round, second round updates

Meghalaya is one of the thirteen states in India that is allowed to conduct lottery legally. Shillong Teer is a very popular lottery-based game in Meghalaya. This is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, 1982. Unlike your regular lottery, this is an archery-based game wherein the winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot.

Shillong Teer is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday. It is not played on Sunday since that day is a public holiday and most people attend church on this day. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Organisation, which is a group of 12 archery clubs.

Shillong Teer results April 7

All those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at the official Meghalaya Teer website-meghalayateer.com. Results for the first and the second round will be announced at 04:00 pm and 05:00 pm respectively. Lucky numbers for the first and the second rounds were 82 and 78 on April 6, i.e., Tuesday respectively. Today's numbers will be updated on the site. Shillong Teer ticket prices

Tickets for the Shillong Teer are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. All those who want to participate in this lottery can get the tickets from the Meghalaya Teer website or from offline ticket counters across the state.

Meghalaya has more than 5,500 booking counters across 11 districts. Tickets for the first round of the Shillong Teer game are sold between 09:00 am-03:30 pm while tickets for the second round are sold till 04:30 pm.

How to play Shillong Teer

Fifty players shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Target has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be between 15.21 meters-30.48 meters. Participants will have to complete each round of shooting in 5 minutes.

After this, one has to choose the last two digits of the total number of arrows that have hit the target. The person who guesses the number correctly in both the rounds scores a 'forecast' and wins Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent.

