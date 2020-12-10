SSC CHSL 2020 exam: Details of 4,726 job vacancies released; registration closes on Dec 15

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a tentative vacancies' list for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 on its official website-- ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, there are a total of 4,726 vacancies in 43 different central government ministries, departments, and agencies. However, the commission has not given state or zone-specific vacancies' information. Therefore, candidates are requested to contact the user department to know about state-wise or zone-wise vacancies.

Meanwhile, aspirants can check out department-wise, category-wise and post-wise break-up of vacancies on the official portal of the SSC.

SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination - CHSL 2020 dates:

Candidates can fill the SSC CHSL forms by December 15. Tier-1 examination will be held from April 12-27, 2021.

SSC CHSL 2020 eligibility:

Candidates must be 12th pass and the age limit is fixed between 18-27 years as of January 1, 2021.

Steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Apply' section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on 'Apply' Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020

Step 4: Login with username/registration number and password

Step 5: Fill the SSC CHSL 2020 application form, submit and pay the application fee.

SSC conducts the CHSL examination every year to fill vacancies in Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator, and Lower Division Clerk posts in various ministries, organisations, and departments.

About Staff Selection Commission:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments and in subordinate offices. SSC functions as an autonomous body that is mainly engaged in conducting competitive exams for recruitment to various posts in the SSC departments, organisations. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Also read: Central Vista project: PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building today; 10 points

Also read: CJI SA Bobde's mother duped of Rs 2.5 crore, accused held