1% survival and 64% in exam: How a teen battled leukemia to clear board exams

In an inspiring tale of perseverance, Ankita(name changed), a Class 12 student, battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia while preparing for her board exams. A year ago, instead of focusing on her studies, Ankita found herself in an ambulance, IV drips in place, on her way to the practical exams. "It may not sound like much, but for me, it meant everything," she said in an interview with Times of India.

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Health crisis strikes early 2024

Ankita’s health took a sudden turn in early 2024 when a persistent fever refused to subside. Initial tests indicated no major concerns, leading her to believe the issue was minor. However, her condition worsened quickly, with doctors warning that her survival chances had dropped to just 1%. She spent a significant amount of time in the hospital, including weeks in the ICU, where she was placed under intensive care and treatment.

A diagnosis that changed everything

In August 2024, Ankita was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia under the care of Dr. Amita Mahajan. This began a tough treatment journey involving steroids and chemotherapy. She described the hospital as becoming her second home during this challenging time.

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Overcoming Treatment Complications

As Ankita's treatment continued, she experienced serious complications like extreme weakness in her legs and loss of bladder control. In response, doctors changed her treatment plan to include neurological care and physiotherapy. This helped her regain strength and mobility, allowing her to continue her recovery while focusing on her studies.

Emotional and financial struggles

Along with the physical struggles, Ankita also dealt with emotional and financial hardships. After losing her mother and with her father absent, she lived with her aunt, facing difficulties in paying the growing medical bills. She often traveled alone for medical tests. "There were days I went alone from one lab to another, trying to keep up with both treatment and life," she remembered.

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Commitment to education

Despite her health struggles, Ankita remained committed to her education. When the Class 12 exams in 2025 approached, it was unclear whether she would be able to sit for them. However, Ankita continued to persevere. She completed her practical exams between chemotherapy cycles, traveling in an ambulance with medical support. After each exam, she returned straight to her hospital bed, where she completed her theory exams from home during short recovery periods.

Academic success

When the Class 12 results were announced, Ankita secured 64%. “Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is aggressive, but timely treatment can lead to encouraging outcomes,” said Dr. Mahajan. “What set Ankita apart was her unwavering determination.”

Moving forward

A year later, Ankita’s health is stable, and she continues her monthly maintenance therapy. She has enrolled in a BCA course, signaling the start of a new chapter in her life. Her journey stands as a testament to resilience, determination, and the importance of pursuing one’s goals, no matter the obstacles.