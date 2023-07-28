11 Kerala women win Rs 10 crore jackpot after pooling money to buy Rs 250 lottery ticket

In an extraordinary tale of luck and unity, eleven women sanitation workers from Kerala have hit a jackpot worth Rs 10 crore. These women, part of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) in Parappanangadi municipality of Malappuram district, pooled in Rs 250 to buy a lottery ticket, which turned out to be the winning ticket for the monsoon bumper lottery.

The women, who collect non-biodegradable waste from homes and offices for a living, are part of a larger 57-member HKS group in the municipality. The lucky winners include P Parvathy, K Leela, MP Radha, M Sheeja, K Chandrika, E Bindu, Karthiyayini, K Shobha, C Baby, C Kuttimalu, and P Lakshmi. Despite their newfound wealth, they have expressed their intention to continue working, attributing their win to collective effort.

The story of their win is as heartwarming as it is inspiring. Two of the women, Baby and Kuttimalu, could only contribute Rs 12.5 each due to financial constraints. Some of them even had to walk to the municipality to save on travel expenses. Yet, their collective effort and hope led to a life-changing win.

Most of the women plan to use their winnings to build houses, fund their children's education, and repay loans.

The group of women working at a plastic waste segregation unit were engrossed in their daily routine when they received life-changing news. The Kerala Lottery Department announced that these women, who had collectively purchased a lottery ticket worth Rs 250, had won the monsoon jackpot of a staggering Rs 10 crore.

As soon as word got out, a crowd gathered at the municipal godown buildings in Malappuram's Parappanangadi to meet and congratulate the prize winners, who were dressed in faded green overcoats and rubber gloves.

One of the winners, Radha, expressed her immense satisfaction. "The money will be a relief and help solve some of our imminent problems," she said.

These women's salaries at the Parappanangadi facility range from Rs 7,500 to Rs 14,000. Sheeja, the chairman of the Haritha Karma Sena, believes that Lady Luck chose the right ones this time, underlining that the victors are hardworking and provide for their families.

"Many have debts to pay... have daughters to marry off...or have to meet the treatment expenditure of near and dear. They are living in very humble households, fighting the harsh realities of life," she told news agency PTI.

Surprisingly, this was not the 11 women's first effort at gambling. Last year, the women pooled their money for an Onam bumper ticket, which netted them Rs. 7,500.

That accomplishment prompted them to take another risk, which paid off handsomely this time.

