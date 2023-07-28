'We are fed up’: Elderly man halts Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's car over parking issues

An elderly man in Karnataka, exasperated by the persistent parking issues in his locality, took a bold step to voice his grievances. The man, undeterred by the presence of security personnel, stopped the car of the Chief Minister of Karnataka in protest.

The incident occurred on Friday, when the Chief Minister was en route to an official engagement. The elderly man, Narottam, who had been facing parking woes for a long time, saw this as an opportunity to bring the issue to the attention of the highest authority in the state.

Fed up with parking issues, an elderly man, who lives opposite to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s residence in Bengaluru, stopped the CM’s car in protest.#News #Karnataka #News pic.twitter.com/HoaCEk7JJX — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 28, 2023

The man, a retired government employee, expressed his frustration over the lack of adequate parking facilities in his residential area. He highlighted how the problem had escalated over the years, causing inconvenience to the residents. He pointed out that the issue was not just about finding a place to park their vehicles, but it was also about ensuring the safety and security of their property.

He said, “What is this nonsense for the last 5 years? We are fed up.”

It was found out that the senior citizen Narottam stays directly across the street from 'Kumara Kripa,' the Chief Minister's official residence.

He told media there that whoever comes to meet CM, parks his/her car infront of his house. While sharing his ordeal, he said, “It was difficult for me and my family members to get out of the house. I have to go to Chief Minister’s residence, find out about the owner of the vehicle to get it removed.”

The Chief Minister, taken aback by the unexpected protest, listened patiently to the man's concerns. He assured him that the government would look into the matter and take necessary steps to resolve the parking issues in the area.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has issued an official statement expressing regret for an unfortunate incident that caused inconvenience to the gentleman. The party has taken full responsibility for the mishap and has extended a sincere apology to the individual involved.

"We regret the inconvenience caused and seek an apology from the gentleman," said Congress.

