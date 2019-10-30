2 boys arrested for performing TikTok stunts on Mumbai local train

Two boys have been arrested in Mumbai for filming stunts for a TikTok video on a local train. They were produced before the court, which sent them to two-day custody, reported ANI

In a similar incident in June, the Railways Protection Force (RPF) arrested two minors for doing stunts on a local train. On June 6, five to six boys boarded city's local train and performed stunts on the Kurla station. An eyewitness made their video and sent it to the Kurla RPF. While four boys escaped, two were caught by the police. They were released later after several counselling sessions.

In another incident, two youngsters died while shooting a TikTok video on a railway track in Bengaluru on September 28 after they were mowed down by a train. Abzad, 19, and Mohammed Matti, 22, lost their lives while their friend Zalibulla Khan, who was recording the video, sustained serious injuries.

