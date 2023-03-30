20 devotees feared trapped as stepwell collapses during Ram Navami celebrations in Indore

A major accident took place in Indore's Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple as nearly 20 people reportedly fell into a stepwell while Ram Navami celebrations were underway on Thursday.

Several videos following the incident showed chaos and rescue operations at the temple. Efforts are still on to pull out the people who fell into the stepwell, according to reports.

The old well was reportedly covered and it sank when the temple was witnessing a huge rush of devotees on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was informed of the incident, following which he directed authorities to expedite the rescue operations at the temple. Senior officials of the Indore Police and district administration were present at the scene.

"It's an unfortunate incident. A rescue operation is underway. 10 people were rescued safely while nine are trapped and will be rescued. Efforts are underway to rescue other people," the Chief Minister said.

#WATCH | "It's an unfortunate incident. A rescue operation is underway. 10 people were rescued safely while nine are trapped and will be rescued. Efforts are underway to rescue other people," says MP CM SS Chouhan on stepwell collapse at Indore temple pic.twitter.com/E8Pti0E5YP — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

"In Indore, Patel Nagar, there has been an incident of stepwell collapse in the temple premises. Some people have fallen in this stepwell. Relief work is being done promptly by police and administration, ambulance and other necessary arrangements have been ensured," the official Twitter account of Indore Collector tweeted.

इंदौर , पटेल नगर में मंदिर परिसर में बावड़ी धँसने की घटना हुई है कुछ लोग इस बावड़ी में गिर गए पुलिस और प्रशासन द्वारा तत्परता से राहत कार्य किया जा रहा है एम्बुलेंस और अन्य आवश्यक व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित की गई हैं। #disaster — Collector Indore (@IndoreCollector) March 30, 2023

