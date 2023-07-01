scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
26 killed as bus catches fire on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

A total of 33 people were reportedly travelling in the bus when it caught fire on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra. The bus was travelling from Yavatmal to Pune.

At least 26 people, including three children, were charred to death after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on an expressway in Maharashtra. A total of 33 people were reportedly travelling in the bus when it caught fire on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra. The bus was travelling from Yavatmal to Pune.

The incident took place at around 1:30 am on Saturday in Buldhana district of the state, news agency ANI reported.

Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane initially told ANI that 25 bodies have been extracted from the bus. "25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital," he said.

Later the death toll was updated to 26. 

The driver of the bus also survived and said that the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus, Kadasne said.

"The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained," Kadasane stated.

(More details to be added)

 

Published on: Jul 01, 2023, 8:29 AM IST
