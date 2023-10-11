26-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after collapsing 500 mt before Ironman triathlon finish line

A 26-year-old techie from Bengaluru died in a private hospital on Monday after he collapsed during a triathlon endurance race in Goa on Sunday.

Kamakhya Siddharth Shrivastava was working as an associate manager at a multinational company in Bengaluru, and he took part in Ironman 70.3 in Goa on Sunday. However, Shrivastava collapsed just 500 metres away from the finish line.

Emergency medical personnel immediately gave him first aid and rushed him to a nearby hospital via ambulance. Unfortunately, the young techie died on Monday due to multiple organ failure, reported the Indian Express.

Police said Shrivastava was participating in the individual category of Ironman 70.3 Goa.

The individual category of Ironman 70.3 Goa, which is a triathlon endurance race, includes a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile cycling ride and a 13.1-mile run. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant kicked off the race, which attracted competitors from more than 50 nations on Sunday morning.

A police officer told the Indian Express, “As per preliminary information, he died of multiple organ failure on Monday afternoon. His family has not filed a complaint so far.”

In a statement on their Facebook page, Ironman 70.3 Goa said, “We are saddened to confirm the passing of a race participant during Sunday’s triathlon. At approximately 500 metres from the finish on the run portion of the race, the athlete required medical assistance. Emergency medical personnel and an ambulance positioned on the run course for the event provided immediate medical support before transporting the athlete to a nearby hospital, where they sadly passed away today”.

“We appreciate the quick work of onsite safety personnel and first responders to provide the athlete with medical support. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to offer our support,” the statement added.

Shrivastava, who was originally from Ranchi, described himself as an adrenaline junkie, a mountaineer, traveller and a “triathlete under training” on his Instagram page and has shared about several competitions he took part in via social media.

