36 tourists, 51 days, Rs 25,000 per person: World's longest river cruise Ganga Vilas is ready to sail

The luxurious triple-deck cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, arrived from Kolkata to Kashi on Monday (January 9) and it is ready to embark on the world's longest river journey from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam.

A group of 36 Swiss tourists who will arrive in the city by flight on Tuesday have booked the cruise, which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on January 13. The 52-day journey on the world's longest river will cost around Rs 13 lakh, with an average fare of about Rs 25,000 per person per night.

The Ganga Vilas, a river ship travelling from Varanasi to Dibrugarh, will travel 3200 kilometres in 50 days.

The flag-off ceremony at Ravidas Ghat will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. Following that, they will open a high-end tent city along Ganga's banks.

Following the flag-off, the Ganga Vilas will depart for Dibrugarh carrying 33 tourists, including 32 Swiss and one German. The 62.5 m long, 12.8 m wide, and 1.35 m deep vessel will travel 3200 km while navigating 27 different river systems in Bangladesh and India.

The cruise will cover over 50 architecturally significant locations, including world heritage sites. The ship will also pass through national parks and wildlife refuges such as the Sundarbans Delta and Kaziranga National Park.

The opulent cruise has 18 suites with all the required amenities. The ship's tastefully decorated suites are constructed with a unique design and a futuristic perspective.

The cruise has facilities like a gym, spa, outdoor observation deck, private butler service, music, cultural events, etc.

The suites are furnished with a variety of amenities, including a bathroom with a shower, convertible beds, a French balcony, an LED TV, a safe, smoke alarms, life vests, and sprinklers, according to UP tourism representatives.

