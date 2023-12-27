37% employers aim to increase human-AI collaboration by 2024; align with GenZ expectations: Indeed survey

A new survey reveals that Indian businesses are gearing up for big changes in hiring in the coming year. It states that the focus of these businesses will be around adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and meeting the expectations of GenZ employees.

The findings by Indeed, a global hiring and matching platform, further reveal that 59 per cent of employees are very confident in their ability to adapt and utilise AI tools. This indicates that there is likely to be widespread acceptance of AI at work next year.

As of now, only 19 per cent of surveyed employers have already implemented or are in the process of implementing next-generation technologies such as Generative AI at the workplace during the coming year.

Top priorities of employers in 2024:

The survey stated that employers believe increasing human-AI collaboration (37 per cent) and reskilling or upskilling the workforce to meet the skill demand (25 per cent) will be key strategies they want to implement.

An integral part of employers’ strategy to effectively adopt AI will be to ensure they follow ethical AI principles, according to 42 per cent of respondents.

This year, employees were predominantly focused on skills such as Generative AI skills (27 per cent) and programming languages (22 per cent) while employers were looking to hire for skills such as cybersecurity (37 per cent) and data science and analytics (29 per cent).

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, "The prevalence of roles like Data Analysts, Software Engineers, Sales Engineers, Project Managers, and Designers showcases the diverse landscape of expertise sought after by employers. What stands out are the key skills that have garnered significant attention this year. From the rise in generative AI skills to the enduring importance of programming languages and the growing demand for expertise in cybersecurity, it's clear that adaptability and upskilling remain pivotal for success in the tech industry."

Aligning GenZ expectations

One of the important aspects for employers in 2024 will be to align GenZ expectations with workplace strategies, the Indeed survey stated. A majority of GenZ employees prefer their workplaces to have flexible work arrangements (38 per cent), purpose-driven work (23 per cent), and technology-driven environments (18 per cent).

Employers are meeting these expectations as those surveyed have stated that they will prioritise offering flexible work arrangements (26 per cent), a technology-driven environment (24 per cent), and professional development opportunities (20 per cent) to attract and retain GenZ talent.

What will also take centrestage among employers next year is diversity and inclusion, with 47 per cent indicating a forthcoming surge in robust policy adoption. The top three strategies that employers plan to implement include open communication channels (40 per cent), diverse leadership representation (20 per cent), and anti-discrimination reporting (17 per cent).

A total of 6,531 individuals, consisting of 1,223 employers and 5,308 employees, were included in the survey.

