5 people from UK flight test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

Five passengers who arrived in Delhi from London have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nodal officer for coronavirus said their samples have been sent to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for research and they have been sent to a care centre, said an ANI report.

Meanwhile, a passenger, who returned to Chennai from Britain via New Delhi, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The passenger, who was under institutional quarantine, was shifted to hospital care on Tuesday morning.

The Tamil Nadu government is also sending the swab samples of the said passenger to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis to find out whether he is infected with old or the new strain.

With the virus mutating and forming a new variant in the UK, there are concerns about its spread in the rest of the world.

India on Monday suspended international flights to/from the UK.

