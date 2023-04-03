5-year-old girl places orders worth Rs 3.25 lakh on Amazon; here’s what she ordered

A woman in the US was shocked to see how tech savvy her five-year-old daughter has become in just a matter of a few years.



It started when Jessica Nunes handed over her phone to the daughter, thinking that this might help in calming her down while they were driving home.



To her surprise, she found out that her daughter Lila had placed an order on Amazon worth almost $4,000(Rs 3.25 lakh) through her account.



"I go on my Amazon order history to find that I, or somebody, had ordered 10 motorcycles, a Jeep and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots women's size seven," Nunes told NBC 10 News.



"The bikes and the Jeep came out to about $3,180. The boots alone were about $600."



Lila chose "Buy Now" on the Amazon app to choose her toys and boots, her mother said.



The woman caught her doing that at the right and therefore managed to cancel half of the motorcycle orders and the cowgirl boots. However, the rest of the five motorcycles and two-seater children's Jeep were already shipped and it eventually got delivered.



Nunes didn’t chastise her daughter for making such a big online purchase without permission.



"I did tell her that maybe if she you know, acts right, she behaves and she does chores around the house that we can get her a bike that's more geared towards her age range," she said. "A little slower, maybe."

Also Read: Wrong Tom Holland tagged in viral pic from NMACC featuring SRK, Zendaya, Salman Khan; netizens laugh out loud