Wrong Tom Holland tagged in viral pic from NMACC featuring SRK, Zendaya, Salman Khan; netizens laugh out loud

The inaugural ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai became the most talked-about event over the weekend as top names from the film industry to the sports and other sectors marked their presence at the grand celebration.

Not just Indian celebrities, the launch event also saw the presence of global icons including Penelope Cruz, Zendaya, to Tom Holland and Gigi Hadid, among others.

As people across the country were in awe of the line-up of celebrities, they took to their social media platforms to share pictures and videos of these stars from the event.

Amidst this, one tweet that managed to grab everyone’s attention was posted by a fan club dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan.

The fan club, while posting a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Salman Khan and Nita Ambani from the NMACC launch event, tagged British historian Tom Holland instead of Hollywood's Tom Holland.

What followed immediately was a laugh riot on Twitter.

The British historian himself pointed it out and retweeted the post with this caption, “Please make it stop.” A flurry of absolutely hilarious reactions followed on his post which managed to garner over 1.5 million views.

Please make it stop https://t.co/K8j0EBbjyY — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

"I am wheezing as I type this, but sincere apologies on behalf of my fellow countrymen, Mr Holland," a user wrote. To which, the historian replied, "It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!"

"No. It’s too late to stop. Congratulations though," said another.

"This is YOUR homecoming," another added.

The Hollywood actor's username is @TomHolland1996 while @holland_tom is the username used by the British historian.

About NMACC launch event:

NMACC was inaugurated with a grand opening on March 31. The Day 2 of launch was held on April 1. The centre, which is housed within the Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, is Nita Ambani’s dream project.

With this, she aims to preserve and promote Indian art forms. Many popular Hollywood and Bollywood celebs attended the grand launch including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, among others.

