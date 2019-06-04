50 years of LGBTQ pride! Google celebrates with animated doodle

Google is celebrating 50 years of LGBTQ pride with an animated doodle showcasing the viewers a five-decade-long history of pride parade. The interactive slideshow offers a glimpse into the pride parades from each of the five decades.

Fifty years ago this month, New York police launched an early morning raid on a small Greenwich village bar frequently visited by members of the gay community, ultimately leading to the Stonewall riots. The riot fuelled more protests which led to the organisation of LGBT pride marches on a much wider scale.

"The Pride Parade is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community. From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City, to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community", said Doodler Nate Swinehart, the man behind the slideshow.

"In celebrating 50 years of Pride, my coworker Cynthia Cheng first had the idea to depict the parade itself and show it growing in size and momentum across the decades", added Swinehart.

On November 2, 1969, Craig Rodwell along with his partner Fred Sargeant, Ellen Broidy and Linda Rhodes proposed the first pride march which was scheduled to be held in New York City by way of a resolution at the meeting of Eastern Regional Conference of Homophile Organisations (ERCHO) which was held in Philadelphia.

The month of June is celebrated as 'LGBT pride month' to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

