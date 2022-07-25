5G spectrum auction on July 26: Here's what to expect

The Indian government is expected to earn around Rs 1-1.1 lakh crore from the much-awaited 5G spectrum auction will begin on Tuesday, July 26, despite telcos' reservations over high spectrum prices, according to ICRA. This auction will see 72 gigahertz (GHz) of the spectrum - with about 72,000 MHz under nine bands with a validity period of 20 years - worth Rs 4.3 trillion go to sale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approved the auction on June 15 and allowed non-telecom service providers to bid for spectrum to set up captive 5G networks in the country. India is the world's second-biggest wireless market with over a billion subscribers.

What operators will bid for the spectrum?

According to the Department of Telecom, Gautam Adani-led Adani Data Networks, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have applied to participate in the upcoming 5G auction.

Moreover, Reliance Jio has deposited Rs 14,000 crore, which is 140 times that of Adani Data Networks, 6.3 times of Vodafone Idea and 2.5 times that of Bharti Airtel. According to the list of pre-qualified bidders posted on the telecom department's website, Vodafone Idea has put in an EMD of Rs 2,200 crore. Bharti Airtel has put in Rs 5,500 crore.

With its EMD at Rs 14,000 crore, the eligibility points assigned to Jio for the auction stand at 1,59,830, the highest in the list of four bidders. The eligibility points allocated to Airtel are 66,330, while that of Vodafone Idea are 29,370. Adani Data Networks received eligibility points of 1,650, based on its deposit.

Typically, EMD amounts give a broad indication of players' appetite, strategy and plan for picking up spectrum in an auction. It also determines the eligibility points, through which telcos target a specific amount of spectrum in a given circle.

What spectrum do telcos require?

According to the GSM Association, spectrums in the range of 400 MHz to 4 GHz range is the most optimum for telecom purposes as operators, if they have enough spectrum, can provide 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G services using one frequency band.

For domestic mobile technology, 2G services rely on the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands, 3G uses 900 MHz and 2100 MHz, 4G uses 850 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz, and 5G uses 3.5MHz and 700 MHz bands. In addition to this, 5G spectrum bands can also be clubbed into low, mid and high spectrum buckets.

Low-band spectrum: Radio waves with less than 1 GHz (600 MHz,700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz), which can offer suitable coverage to thousands of customers over long distances with fewer towers, are ideal for wide and in-building coverage. Also, when bundled with high-spectrum bands, it can be used for commercial mobile and broadcasting services.

Mid-band spectrum: This spectrum ranges between 1 GHz to 6 GHz (1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz) and provides coverage along with the capacity to carry more data while travelling significant distances.

High-band spectrum: This spectrum, also known as the millimetre wave, ranges from 24 GHz to 40 GHz and are ideal for speedy networks over short ranges. However, the millimetre wave is mostly limited to shorter distances compared to the low- and mid-band spectrum as it can see interference from dense objects.

What’s at stake?

As per the DoT, there are nine bands and over 72,000 MHz of spectrum on offer in the upcoming auction. These bands can help telcos strengthen their network coverage and will also be important for them to balance their investments with each band’s potential benefits.

What can be expected from the auction?

"It is expected that the Mid and High band spectrum will be utilised by Telecom Service Providers to the roll-out of 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services," according to an official PIB release.

The DoT, in its press release, had stated that the 5G services will be rolled out in 13 major cities as part of the first phase. These include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh. Many more cities and rural areas will be added to the list eventually.

The government, in a statement, had said that digital connectivity has become an integral part of its policy initiatives such as Digital India, Start-up India, and Make in India. Mobile broadband, especially, has become an integral part of citizens’ daily lives.

Eighty-crore subscribers have broadband access today compared to 10 crore subscribers in 2014. The government has been able to promote access to mobile banking, online education, telemedicine, e-Ration etc with the help of swift 4G broadband services.

It said that the 5G test bed set up in the eight top technology institutes is speeding up the launch of domestic 5G technology in the country. Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) schemes for mobile handsets, and telecom equipment and the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission are expected to help build a strong ecosystem of 5G services in India.

Will 5G be cheap?

According to experts, 5G recharge plans will not be cheap as telecom operators have already invested a huge sum to test and make 5G networks available across the country.

Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Airtel, had previously said that 5G plans in India are expected to be priced similar to the 4G plans we are paying for currently. Chances are that telecom operators will offer 5G recharge plans at a discounted price to get customers on board. Later, much like 4G plans, there could be a price hike once customers get used to high-speed data.

(With input from agencies)