63 porn sites banned by the govt; check full list of names

The Department of Telecommunications has banned 63 porn sites. The government issued a directive to Indian ISPs asking them to block access to these sites. The DoT issued an order regarding this on Thursday, under the new IT rules issued in 2021.

The ministry asked the ISPs to block access to these sites with immediate effect. Once the porn sites are blocked, they will become inaccessible on every platform, including phones, laptops and desktops.

As per the new IT Rules 2021, websites that ban content showing “individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct”.

The Indian government had banned over 800 pornographic websites back in 2018 after the orders from Uttarakhand High Court.

Here’s the list of all the 63 porn websites banned by the government:

www.indianporngirl.com

www.aggmaal.pro

www.mmsbee.online

www.desi52.club

www.crazy18movies.com

www.ymlporn7.net

www.xxxindianporn2.com

www.goindian2.com

www.goinidian2.com

www.desixxxtube2.com

www.anybunny.com

www.pornolienx.com

www.porndor.net

www.dalporn.com

www.homeindiansex.mobi

www.freeindianporn3.com

www.ruperttube.com

www.pornkashtan.com

www.desixnxx.mobi

www.indiansexmovies.mobi

www.desisexy2.com

www.fullindiansex.com

www.pornorolik.info

www.indiansexgate.mobi

www.indiancloud.mobi

www.amp.redxxx.cc

www.pornolaba.mobi

www.eutbeth.xyz

www.januflix.com

www.kaamuu.org

www.xnxx.tv

www.megapornx.com

www.desijugar.com

www.nudedesiactress.com

www.xodesiporn.com

www.onlyindianporn2.com

www.xnxx.com

www.freesexyindians.org

www.hardindiansex.pro

www.pakistaniporn.tv

www.indianfuck2.com

www.pornmaster.fun

www.hifiporn.fun

www.indiapornfilm2.com

www.indiansexy2.com

www.sexvideosxxx.moni

www.watchhindiporn2.com

www.porngif.cc

www.mypornsnap.fun

www.x-porn.click

www.rhdtube.com

www.masaladesi.club

www.jerjer.me

www.aagmaal.pro

www.hdjerjer.xyz

www.auntymaza.live

