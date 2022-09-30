63 porn sites banned by the govt; check full list of names

The Department of Telecommunications has banned 63 porn sites. The government issued a directive to Indian ISPs asking them to block access to these sites. The DoT issued an order regarding this on Thursday, under the new IT rules issued in 2021.
The ministry asked the ISPs to block access to these sites with immediate effect. Once the porn sites are blocked, they will become inaccessible on every platform, including phones, laptops and desktops.
As per the new IT Rules 2021, websites that ban content showing “individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct”.
The Indian government had banned over 800 pornographic websites back in 2018 after the orders from Uttarakhand High Court.
Here’s the list of all the 63 porn websites banned by the government:
www.indianporngirl.com
www.aggmaal.pro
www.mmsbee.online
www.desi52.club
www.crazy18movies.com
www.ymlporn7.net
www.xxxindianporn2.com
www.goindian2.com
www.goinidian2.com
www.desixxxtube2.com
www.anybunny.com
www.pornolienx.com
www.porndor.net
www.dalporn.com
www.homeindiansex.mobi
www.freeindianporn3.com
www.ruperttube.com
www.pornkashtan.com
www.desixnxx.mobi
www.indiansexmovies.mobi
www.desisexy2.com
www.fullindiansex.com
www.pornorolik.info
www.indiansexgate.mobi
www.indiancloud.mobi
www.amp.redxxx.cc
www.pornolaba.mobi
www.eutbeth.xyz
www.januflix.com
www.kaamuu.org
www.xnxx.tv
www.megapornx.com
www.desijugar.com
www.nudedesiactress.com
www.xodesiporn.com
www.onlyindianporn2.com
www.xnxx.com
www.freesexyindians.org
www.hardindiansex.pro
www.pakistaniporn.tv
www.indianfuck2.com
www.pornmaster.fun
www.hifiporn.fun
www.indiapornfilm2.com
www.indiansexy2.com
www.sexvideosxxx.moni
www.watchhindiporn2.com
www.porngif.cc
www.mypornsnap.fun
www.x-porn.click
www.rhdtube.com
www.masaladesi.club
www.jerjer.me
www.aagmaal.pro
www.hdjerjer.xyz
www.crazy18movies.com
www.auntymaza.live
