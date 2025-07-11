'7/11 blasts changed my life': CA shares 19 personal milestones urging others to keep pushing

Chirag Chauhan, a Chartered Accountant, says the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts changed his life forever. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “19 years ago, on 11 June 2006, 7/11 Mumbai train blasts changed my life. I survived paralysis & became wheelchair-bound. Yet, I never gave up. Here are my 19 achievements to inspire you to focus on one goal at a time & keep pushing!”

In follow-up posts, Chauhan shared, “I cleared the CA Final in 2009, just three years after the blasts. Initially, I could only sit for a few hours, but after physiotherapy, I managed to sit for 8 hrs, then 12, & now I can sit for 16 hrs.”

“I met with Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who congratulated and felicitated me on clearing my CA exam. Shri Advani Ji also visited my home along with other dignitaries,” he wrote.

19 years ago, on 11 June 2006, 7/11 Mumbai train blasts changed my life.



I survived paralysis & became wheelchair-bound. Yet, I never gave up



Here are my 19 achievements to inspire you to focus on one goal at a time & keep pushing! pic.twitter.com/fDamkfr18I — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) July 11, 2025

“Started my first job with a Big Four firm, as I always dreamed about before injury!! Daily travelled 30 km in an auto rickshaw with a wheelchair from Kandivali to Chembur. Never late beyond 9. Later joined MNC Bank,” Chauhan added.

He highlighted how participation itself can be an achievement. “Ran the Mumbai Marathon for 5 years post-injury. Pushed my wheelchair to raise awareness for disability inclusion. In one year stood first! But soon realised participating itself is an achievement.”

Chauhan shared more milestones. “Drove over 150,000 km in my hand-controlled cars across India from Mumbai to Goa & Gujarat, driving non-stop for 12 hours was a record for me. Upgraded 3 vehicles in the last decade. Freedom is possible!”

Reflecting on his professional journey, he said, “After working two jobs for 3 years, I started my CA practice in 2012 with a small office and gradually grew. After 3 years of saving, I launched my startup in 2015, but unfortunately, I lost Rs 2.5 million. The experience of losing money taught me many valuable lessons.”

“In 2016, founded the Arvind Foundation Trust to empower people with disabilities. For the past few years, we have been offering free physiotherapy sessions twice a week in Mumbai.”

He spoke about regaining health post-COVID. “I gained weight during COVID because my physiotherapist stopped coming. Now lost more than 20 kg by following a proper healthy diet & workout routine. I believe that shortcuts like pills don’t work for long-term fitness. It’s hard work and dedication that make a difference.”

His adventures haven’t stopped. “Travelled to the highest motorable point in Leh-Ladakh, and indeed the world, located at an altitude of 19,024 feet and Also Scuba dived in Goa and many adventures. No limits to where you can go!”

“Bought my own office & home. Financial independence is a milestone worth celebrating! #DreamBig”

“Completed my LLB degree by 2024. Kept learning despite challenges. Education opens doors! #LifelongLearning should be the motto for all :)”

“Became top 40 ICAI Finfluencer in India, inspiring aspiring CAs and motivated to create an online presence for all practicing CAs to expand their reach.”

“Visited 5 countries in last few years including Japan! And planning to visit many more - may be now for Professional purposes!”

“Learning Spiritually and Elevating Self and Others. Practising Three Great Virtues of Sukyo Mahikari - Gratitude, Humility and Accepting Will of God in Daily Life! Met various Spiritual Gurus across religions #SukyoMahikari”

“Started a YouTube channel this year and crossed 300,000 followers across social media on LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and others!”

“Practice getting up early in the morning between 4 AM and 6 AM, ensuring it’s before 6 AM daily. Making this a habit feels like a significant achievement and game-changer for life!”