77% Indians trust country's healthcare system: survey

More than three-fourths of Indians trust the country's healthcare infrastructure, according to India Today Mood of the Nation Survey (MOTN). The channel surveyed a total of 12,021 people across the country in August 2020.

The MOTN survey revealed that 77 per cent Indian have faith in the healthcare system of the country. However, 18 per cent Indians don't believe in the country's healthcare.

The survey reflects Indians' take on country's health infrastructure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has ramped up its testing infrastructure from one lab in January 2020 to 1,370 labs. India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 1.5 million, or 15 lakh, with a recovery rate of almost 70 per cent on Monday. On the other hand, the fatality rate has touched a new low of 2 per cent today.

Meanwhile, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), along with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, is in discussion with the Indian government for part-financing an $8-billion scheme for improving health infrastructure at the district level to make the country better prepared for the future healthcare challenges.

The India Today Mood of the Nation poll was conducted by Delhi-based market research agency between July 15, 2020 and July 27, 2020. All interviews were conducted telephonically using a standard structured questionnaire, which was translated into regional languages. A total of 12,021 interviews were conducted (67 per cent in rural and 33 per cent in urban areas) spread across 19 states--Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

