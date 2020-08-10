Badshah accused of of buying fake YouTube views; rapper denies claims

Badshah has reportedly admitted that he shelled out over Rs 75 lakh to promote his song with fake likes and followers. Rapper Badshah was recently questioned by the Mumbai Police's crime branch in connection with the investigation into a racket in which celebrities and influencers can buy likes and followers on social media to boost their visibility.

Post the probe, the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) claimed Badhah confessed that he spent Rs 72 lakh to buy around 7.2 crore views for his song "Paagal Hai" in a bid to set a world record. Song Pagal Hai was released on July 10, 2019.

After the song got released, Badshah told in media, "I am ecstatic and I am overwhelmed with the amount of love we have received in the last 24 hours".

Sony Music India also wrote on Twitter, "Paagal breaks world record on YouTube, crosses 75 million-plus views in just 24 hours". Sony Music added that the Paagal Hai song dethroned South Korean boy-band BTS.

However, Alphabet Inc, owner of YouTube, later rejected claims of both Badshah and Sony Music.

Until now, the song has garnered 270 million views on YouTube.

However, as per news agency PTI, Badshah has denied allegations against him.

"I've categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them," he stated.

The CIU started probing the case after Bollywood singer Bhumi Trivedi found that somebody had created her fake profile on social media and complained to the police.

A celebrity or social media influencer can command a higher price for product endorsement if he or she has more followers.

The police has recorded statements of nearly 20 people in the case.

