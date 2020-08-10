Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: ED quizzes Rhea Chakraborty again; assesses income tax details

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday is scheduled to question actress Rhea Chakraborty for the second day in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Along with her, the probe agency is likely to record the statement of Rhea's family, including her brother Showik Chakraborty, and her business manager Shruti Modi.

As per India Today, Rhea would be asked about details of her last two years of investments. As per the probe agency, some details of her investments are still unknown. She would be quizzed about the Khar property and property in Navi Mumbai, linked to her. The ED would also quiz the actress regarding a sudden cash flow in two of her bank accounts.

ED is likely to ask the 28-year-old actress if she has any knowledge about Sushant's investment in the last two years. And, if she or any family member of her is a nominee of that investment.

Rhea would be questioned about the firms related to her and brother Showik as well as about the business, paid-up capital, and board meetings of the firm.

India Today accessed the income tax details of Rhea and found that there was a sudden increase in income in FY18 and FY19.

Rhea's gross earning was recorded around Rs 18 lakh (without tax deduction) in both FY18 and FY19. Her total fixed assets increased to Rs 9 lakh from Rs 96,000 in the year 2018 and 2019.

The probe agency said while Rhea has filed Income Tax Returns (ITR) stating an income of about Rs 14-18 lakh, the value of her investments was reportedly higher.

ED has noted that Rhea also has shareholder funds in some companies. ED is probing how Rhea was able to buy shareholder funds worth Rs 34 lakh in 2017-2018 while her income as per ITR was around 18 lakh.

In fact, her shareholder funds increased to Rs 42 lakh in FY19 from Rs 34 lakh in FY18. Moreover, the ED is also probing Rhea's fixed deposits in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

The ED is investigating the money-laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor died by suicide on June 14. The ED got involved after Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna against Rhea and her parents.

In the complaint, Singh alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.

Singh has also accused Rhea and her family of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

Also read: SSR death case: ED grills Rhea Chakraborty's brother for 18 hours in money laundering case; calls her again on Monday

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED assesses girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's net worth, property purchases