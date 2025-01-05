82nd Golden Globes 2025: How to watch, top nominations, and India’s historic contender  

Hollywood is getting ready for a dazzling night as the Golden Globes return to kick off awards season with their annual celebration of film and television, renowned for its champagne-filled festivities.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with comedian Nikki Glaser making history as the first woman to host the event solo.

Related Articles

India is also making a strong showing, with filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light earning two prestigious nominations, including one for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language. The nominations were announced on December 9, 2024, by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.

For viewers in India, the ceremony will be available for live streaming on Lionsgate Play on Monday, January 6 at 6:30 AM.

This year’s Golden Globes are expected to feature a star-studded lineup, with nominees such as Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez, Ralph Fiennes, Pamela Anderson, Kate Winslet, Adam Brody, Tilda Swinton, Nicole Kidman, and Hugh Grant competing in various categories.

How to Stream the Golden Globes

Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on can watch the Golden Globes live. Other Paramount+ subscribers will be able to stream the show the following day. The awards show will also be available through live TV streaming services that include CBS, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

How to Watch the Red Carpet

Variety and Entertainment Tonight are partnering for the official red carpet pre-show, which will air on their websites, www.goldenglobes.com, and Paramount+. The pre-show, hosted by Variety’s Marc Malkin and E.T.’s Rachel Smith, starts at 6:30 PM Eastern. Once the ceremony begins, The Associated Press will livestream backstage interviews with Globe winners starting at 8:15 PM Eastern.

Top Nominations:

Movies: Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Wicked, Anora, Emilia Perez, Challengers, A Real Pain, The Substance

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, September 5

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Deadpool & Wolverine, Gladiator II, Inside Out 2, Twisters, Wicked, The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture, Non-English

All We Imagine As Light, Emilia Pérez, The Girl with the Needle, I’m Still Here, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Vermiglio

Best Animated Film

Flow, Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, Moana 2, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, The Wild Robot