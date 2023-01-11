Golden Globes 2023: ‘This one is special’, says SS Rajamouli on 'RRR' song Naatu Naatu’s win

After securing a big win for RRR’s mass anthem Naatu Naatu, filmmaker SS Rajamouli said that this victory is a special one and that music knows no boundaries. He also thanked fans for making the song so popular ever since it released last year.

Rajamouli tweeted, “SPEECHLESS (sic). Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations and thank you PEDDANNA for giving me Naatu Naatu. This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making it popular ever since its release.”

Commenting on the Golden Globes 2023 feat, Jr NTR said that Naatu Naatu will stay close to his heart forever. The RRR actor tweeted, “Congratulations sirji on your well deserved Golden Globes award! I’ve danced to many songs throughout my career but Naatu Naatu will forever stay close to my heart….”

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates team RRR for their Golden Globe win

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen next in Pathaan, congratulated SS Rajamouli on the victory at Golden Globes. Khan retweeted Rajamouli’s comments on the trailer of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards and making India so proud!!!”

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

Rihanna congratulates RRR team after their win

Pop sensation Rihanna, whose song Lift Me Up was also nominated for the Best Original Song in Golden Globes, walked to the RRR table at the event and congratulated the team on their win. The video was shared by Chris Gardner on Twitter.

THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category. pic.twitter.com/8CM2seXFVd — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

RRR plot, box office

Set in the 1920s, RRR is based on the friendship between freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju and their contributions to the freedom struggle. The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan Teja, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in significant roles.

Made at a budget of around Rs 550 crore, the film collected Rs 772.1 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 1,140 crore at the worldwide box office, as per Sacnilk.

