Golden Globes 2024: 'Oppenheimer' scores big wins, Cillian Murphy bags Best Actor award

Golden Globes 2024 winners: Christopher Nolan-directorial Oppenheimer, which made huge bucks at the box office during its theatrical run, scored big wins at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Oppenheimer scored eight nominations including Best Motion Picture (Drama), director Christopher Nolan and actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt.

Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who played the titular role of American nuclear scientist J Robert Oppenheimer in the film, bagged the Best Actor award for his performance. While accepting his award, the actor thanked Nolan and the latter's wife Emma Thomas having faith in him as an artiste for more than a decade.

Not only this, Murphy also referred to Nolan as a "visionary director and master" and further revealed he was in awe of the "level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication" when he began shooting for Oppenheimer. Director Christopher Nolan bagged the Best Director (Motion Picture) Award whereas Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr bagged the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal as Lewis Strauss in the film.

While collecting his award, the Avengers actor commented on the movie's performance at the box office. "A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses $1 bn?" he said in jest.

Background score composer Ludwig Goransson also won the Best Score (Motion Picture) award for his work in Oppenheimer. The film also bagged the award for Best Motion Picture (Drama), trumping the likes of Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives and The Zone of Interest.

The movie was also nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, where Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie emerged as the winner.

Oppenheimer was also nominated in the Best Screenplay category against films like Barbie, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon and Anatomy of a Fall. Justin Triet and Arthur Harari took home the Golden Globe for the Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) for Anatomy of a Fall.

Other Golden Globe 2024 winners

Lily Gladstone won the Best Actress (Drama) for her performance in the Killers of the Flower Moon. American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Finneas won the Best Song in a Motion Picture for What Was I Made for? in Barbie.

HBO's Succession took home the award for Best Television Series (Drama). Actors Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook won the awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama respectively.

Elizabeth Debicki, on the other hand, won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Late Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown. British actor, stand-up comic and anchor Ricky Gervais won the award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television for Ricky Gervais: Armageddon.

Oppenheimer box office collection

At the India box office, Oppenheimer minted Rs 157.50 crore during its lifetime run, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The Christopher Nolan-directorial raked in $954 million during its lifetime run at the worldwide box office, Variety reported. Oppenheimer beat every superhero movie and major Hollywood films such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Oppenheimer plot, cast, IMDb rating, streaming details

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film focuses on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer and his efforts to give America its first-ever nuclear bomb. The film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek in significant roles. Oppenheimer has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10 and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video at a cost of Rs 119.

