A ₹10 charge turned into an ₹8,000 payout for Red Tape — here’s what happened 

A ₹10 carry bag charge has landed footwear brand Red Tape in trouble. A consumer commission in Rohtak, Haryana, has directed the company to refund the amount charged for the bag and pay ₹8,000 as compensation and litigation costs to a customer, calling the practice a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The case was filed by a customer who bought a pair of black Red Tape shoes from the brand’s Rohtak outlet on April 1, 2023, for ₹2,069.70. Along with the shoes, the store charged an extra ₹10 for a carry bag, according to a report by Times of India.

The customer objected to paying for the bag.

According to the complaint, the customer asked the store staff to provide the bag without any extra charge. However, the staff refused and told him that charging for bags was part of the company’s policy.

Don't Miss: Planning a Ladakh trip? Carrying this could now cost you ₹10,000

The customer argued that charging separately for a carry bag was not legal and approached the consumer commission. He sought a refund of ₹10, along with ₹50,000 as compensation for harassment and ₹22,000 towards litigation expenses.

Advertisement

What Red Tape said in defence

Red Tape defended the charge, saying it was introduced to encourage environmentally responsible behaviour and reduce the misuse of free carry bags.

The company told the commission that customers were informed through signage at the store entrance to carry their own bags. It also argued that purchasing a carry bag was optional and customers were not forced to buy one.

Red Tape further said the bags did not carry any brand logo or promotional material.

Company’s defence falls flat

The consumer commission bench, comprising President Nagender Singh Kadian and Members Tripti Pannu and Vijender Singh, examined the invoice and the carry bag submitted as evidence.

The invoice clearly showed the separate ₹10 charge for the bag. The commission also reviewed the affidavit filed by the company and observed that its own statement weakened its defence.

Advertisement

The affidavit stated:

"I say that the opposite party is adamant on his act and charged unnecessarily Rs. 10/- for a carry bag... The act and conduct of the opposite party is illegal, arbitrary, and against the provisions of law and the principles of natural justice."

The commission said this statement showed that "opposite parties have themselves admitted that they have unnecessarily charged Rs 10 for a carry bag and that such action was not justified."

It added that the affidavit, when read as a whole, supported the customer’s claim and amounted to an admission that the charge was wrong.

Red Tape ordered to pay ₹8,010

The commission held that charging separately for the carry bag amounted to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

It directed Red Tape to:

Refund ₹10 charged for the carry bag

Pay ₹4,000 as compensation to the customer

Pay ₹4,000 towards litigation costs

The total payout comes to ₹8,010.

The company has been given 30 days to comply with the order. If it fails to do so, Red Tape will have to pay an additional penalty of ₹50 every week until the full amount is cleared.