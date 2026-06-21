Planning a Ladakh trip? Carrying this could now cost you ₹10,000

Ladakh has tightened its action against plastic waste and public littering, with Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena ordering a strict ban on identified single-use plastic items across the Union Territory.

Under the new rules, anyone found using or selling banned plastic items will face an environmental penalty of ₹10,000, while littering in public places will attract a fine of ₹5,000.

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The move comes as Ladakh faces growing environmental pressure due to increasing tourist footfall and rising plastic waste around popular destinations. The new framework aims to keep the region’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem clean and protect its natural landscapes.

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Ban covers sale, storage and supply of plastic items

The order prohibits the use, sale, storage, stocking, distribution, transportation and supply of identified single-use plastic items.

The banned items include plastic cutlery, cups, plates, straws, trays, wrapping films, thermocol decorations, plastic flags, plastic stirrers and plastic banners below the prescribed thickness.

Random checks will also be carried out at Leh Airport and entry points to Ladakh to prevent banned plastic items from entering the region.

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More officers authorised to take action

To ensure strict implementation, the Lieutenant Governor has authorised district and field-level officials to inspect violations, issue challans and recover penalties.

The enforcement team will include Sub Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars, Executive Magistrates, District Officers of the Ladakh Pollution Control Committee, Assistant Directors of the Tourism Department, District Panchayat Officers, Block Development Officers, Executive Officers of Municipal Committees, Forest Department officials and members of the Environment Protection Force.

Officials can use surprise inspections, videography, photography, CCTV footage and other legally valid electronic evidence while taking action against violators.

Responsible tourism

Saxena said the move is aimed at encouraging responsible tourism and ensuring Ladakh’s landscapes remain clean despite the rise in visitors.

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“Ladakh’s pristine environment and natural beauty are our greatest treasures, and it is our collective responsibility to preserve them for the tourists visiting Ladakh. As we strive to develop Ladakh into a world-class tourist destination, we must ensure that development goes hand in hand with environmental responsibility. The strict enforcement against Single-Use Plastics and littering is not merely a regulatory measure, but a commitment to safeguarding Ladakh’s ecological heritage and promoting a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainability,” said L-G Shri Saxena.

Plastic pollution threatens fragile ecosystem

Ladakh’s high-altitude wetlands, glaciers and unique biodiversity make it highly vulnerable to plastic pollution. Single-use plastics remain in the environment for decades and can contaminate soil, air and water sources.

Officials said improper disposal and burning of plastic waste can release harmful chemicals, affecting human health, livestock and wildlife. Plastic waste entering streams, wetlands and glaciers also impacts water quality and damages the region’s natural habitats.